Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 31.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 1,178,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,872. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

