Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sagimet Biosciences

In related news, Chairman George Kemble sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $74,891.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,914 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,833.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $497,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Kemble sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $74,891.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,958 shares of company stock worth $178,224. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.