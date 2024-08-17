Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $316.00 at Bank of America

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $288.00 to $316.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.91. 3,494,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,657. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $254.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,932,595.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $47,935,109 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.