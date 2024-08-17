Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $261.43 and last traded at $261.25. 1,169,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,609,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $288.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $47,935,109. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 393,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.