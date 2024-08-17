Sanctum Infinity (INF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $191.14 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Sanctum Infinity has a market capitalization of $191.14 million and $4.33 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $173.60 or 0.00291907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,101,010 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,106,591.40842242. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 170.6064614 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $12,145,011.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

