Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.3 %

WBD stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 39,687 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

