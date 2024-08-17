Sapphire (SAPP) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $1,158.62 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.81 or 0.04389989 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00034562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,855,685,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,835,153,371 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

