Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 16.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 7.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AROC. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,564. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

