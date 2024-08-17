Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.84 and a 1 year high of $373.19.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,344.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,924. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.