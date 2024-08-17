Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 2,592 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after acquiring an additional 113,857 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 782,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 714,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.99. 154,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

