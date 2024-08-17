Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.44. 28,540,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,528,695. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

