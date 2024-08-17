Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 592,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 551,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

