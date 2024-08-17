Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after buying an additional 936,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,834,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,008,000 after buying an additional 1,679,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. 5,818,795 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

