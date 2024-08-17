Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

MSI traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $421.37. 438,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.36 and its 200-day moving average is $362.09. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $424.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

