Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in American Express by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.71. 2,149,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $256.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

