Saxon Interests Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

