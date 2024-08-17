Saxon Interests Inc. Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,202. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

