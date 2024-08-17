Saxon Interests Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,501. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

