Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 53 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.20 and its 200 day moving average is $527.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

