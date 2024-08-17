Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $560.13. 912,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.65 and a 200-day moving average of $464.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $564.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.