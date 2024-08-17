Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $106,000 Position in FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.06% of FibroBiologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics in the second quarter worth $159,000.

Get FibroBiologics alerts:

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

FBLG stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics ( NASDAQ:FBLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.