Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,683 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $33,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,004,000 after buying an additional 1,539,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,562,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 834,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,511. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.