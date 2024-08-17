Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

MSGS stock opened at $201.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 205.18 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $164.79 and a 52 week high of $213.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

