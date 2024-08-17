Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sempra by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,578,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,077,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,912,000 after purchasing an additional 507,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,338,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,221,000 after purchasing an additional 54,592 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

