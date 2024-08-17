SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

