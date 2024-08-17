Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.30

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVWGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 18th. This is a boost from Seven Group’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, construction materials, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses. It operates through WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services.

