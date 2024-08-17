Short Interest in AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Expands By 35.6%

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AmBase Price Performance
AmBase stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.63. AmBase has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
AmBase Company Profile
AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AmBase
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for AmBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.