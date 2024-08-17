Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Drops By 24.7%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 110,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

AAL stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1,401.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,417 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

