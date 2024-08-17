Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Grows By 8.6%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AREC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

American Resources Price Performance

AREC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 141,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,390. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Featured Stories

