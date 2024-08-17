Short Interest in Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Expands By 27.3%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,639,100 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,073,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,885.1 days.

Atlas Arteria Trading Down 8.1 %

MAQAF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. Atlas Arteria has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.