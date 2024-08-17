Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Expands By 26.1%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

BOSC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.