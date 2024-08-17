Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Expands By 10.7%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLTE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.95. 18,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of -1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on BLTE

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.