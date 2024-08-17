Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Drops By 15.0%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 374,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,542. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

