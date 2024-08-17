Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Grows By 28.5%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. 44,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

