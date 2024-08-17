Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Decreases By 18.5%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
