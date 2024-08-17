Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Decreases By 25.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
