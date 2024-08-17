Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Declines By 20.0%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Up 16.7 %

DFIHY stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

DFI Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

