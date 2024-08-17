Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Expands By 27.8%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of DLPN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 12,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

About Dolphin Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.