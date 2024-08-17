Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Drops By 26.3%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of DWMNF stock remained flat at $36.24 on Friday. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25.

About Dowa

Featured Stories

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

