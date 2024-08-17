Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Grows By 14.4%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IBDRY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 32,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,414. Iberdrola has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

