Short Interest in Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Grows By 30.1%

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

Shares of INLX stock remained flat at $8.78 during trading hours on Friday. 383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellinetics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

