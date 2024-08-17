Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Expands By 27.8%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 702,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 508,046 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

PIE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 29,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,427. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2397 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

