Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Increases By 21.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PSCD stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.94. 1,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $114.00.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3318 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
