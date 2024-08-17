Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Increases By 21.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSCD stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.94. 1,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3318 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.