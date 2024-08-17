Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Decreases By 12.5%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KCLI stock remained flat at $36.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.51 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

