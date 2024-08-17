Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Decreases By 15.3%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,053,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,605,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.7 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KELTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,447. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.