Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Decreases By 15.3%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,053,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,605,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.7 days.
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of KELTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,447. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.