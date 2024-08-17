Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Decreases By 13.8%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,729. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.