Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Decreases By 13.8%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lasertec Trading Down 2.7 %
OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,729. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.
Lasertec Company Profile
