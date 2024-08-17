Short Interest in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Drops By 19.4%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 7,740,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 767,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,237. The company has a market cap of $202.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $5,887,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8,361.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,438,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 598,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

