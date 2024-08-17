Short Interest in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Drops By 19.4%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 7,740,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 767,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,237. The company has a market cap of $202.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
