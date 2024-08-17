Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Expands By 20.1%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Sushil Amathalal Patel purchased 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.63 per share, for a total transaction of $48,955.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,955.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 27,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

