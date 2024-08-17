Short Interest in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Rises By 19.1%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Power Solutions International from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 360.24% and a net margin of 6.78%.
About Power Solutions International
Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.
