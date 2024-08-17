Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Expands By 20.2%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 11.46% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 7,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,714. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend
About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
